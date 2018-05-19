Belle and the Devotions were a British pop group, ostensibly a group named for the singer Kit Rolfe. Under this name, she released the singles "Where Did Love Go Wrong?" and "Got to Let You Know" in 1983.

In 1984, two other members, Laura James and Linda Sofeld, were added to the group in order to participate in the UK heats of the Eurovision Song Contest, A Song For Europe in 1984. "Love Games", written by Paul Curtis and Graham Sacher, proved to be an easy winner, and represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 1984 in Luxembourg.

According to John Kennedy O'Connor's The Eurovision Song Contest - The Official History, the actions of English football fans in the tiny state the previous autumn caused something of a backlash against the British delegation. They were booed by some of the audience. It emerged during rehearsals that a backing trio, hidden off-camera, were doing the majority of the backing singing, while the microphones of Sofeld and James were not even switched on. "Love Games" finished in seventh place, and reached #11 in the UK Singles Chart. The group followed up this single with "All the Way Up", released in July 1984. It failed to chart and the threesome split up soon after.