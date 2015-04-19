Bob Cronin, better known by the stage name dj BC, is an American disc jockey and Mashup record producer.

BC's work has been heard from the radio stations in Boston and New York City to stations in Paris and Athens. He founded a mash-up night in Boston, known as Mash Ave, in 2004, and founded the popular Bootie Boston in 2007. He now serves as a resident DJ at the mash-up night Bootie ATL in Atlanta.

dj BC received both acclaim and controversy after his release of The Beastles in 2004, a mash up of music from The Beatles and the Beastie Boys. The music was quickly removed at the request of Apple Records, the owner of all Beatles intellectual property, including their songs. As a result of the release, the Boston Phoenix marked him as Boston's Best Lawbreaker, the Detroit Metro Times marked his CD one of the best of 2004, and he was featured in Newsweek, and Rolling Stone. He later released Let It Beast in 2006 and the double-album Ill Submarine in 2013. Some tracks from the first Beastles album, along with other dj BC mashups and Beastie Boys bootlegs, were included on a rare 2-Part limited vinyl release by the Japanese record label Hotshot Records.