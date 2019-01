Geraint Meurig Vaughan Watkins (born 5 February 1951) is a Welsh rock and roll pianist and accordionist backing artistes such as; Nick Lowe, Dave Edmunds, Van Morrison, Mark Knopfler, Paul McCartney, Roy St. John, Shakin' Stevens and most recently Status Quo. He has also returned to a solo career, issued a number of albums under his own name, the latest being Moustique.

