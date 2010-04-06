Retribution Gospel ChoirIndie rock. Formed 2007
Retribution Gospel Choir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty4kh.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c339938-4627-4d46-9e9d-754b21839cda
Retribution Gospel Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
Retribution Gospel Choir is an indie rock band based in Duluth, Minnesota. Current members of the band include Alan Sparhawk (guitar, vocals, sampler) and Steve Garrington (bass), both of whom are also in the band Low, and Eric Pollard (drums, vocals). Despite sharing the majority of their members, RGC's high-energy performance differs greatly from Low's subdued, minimalist feel. Until 2008, Matt Livingston played bass for the band. Sparhawk's wife Mimi Parker appears on vocals on one Retribution Gospel Choir track as well.
Retribution Gospel Choir Tracks
Your Bird
Retribution Gospel Choir
Your Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty4kh.jpglink
Your Bird
Last played on
Electric Guitar
Retribution Gospel Choir
Electric Guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty4kh.jpglink
Electric Guitar
Last played on
For Her Blood
Retribution Gospel Choir
For Her Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty4kh.jpglink
For Her Blood
Last played on
Working Hard
Retribution Gospel Choir
Working Hard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty4kh.jpglink
Working Hard
Last played on
Somebodys Someone
Retribution Gospel Choir
Somebodys Someone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty4kh.jpglink
Somebodys Someone
Last played on
What She Turned Into
Retribution Gospel Choir
What She Turned Into
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty4kh.jpglink
What She Turned Into
Last played on
Hide It Away
Retribution Gospel Choir
Hide It Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty4kh.jpglink
Hide It Away
Last played on
