Retribution Gospel Choir is an indie rock band based in Duluth, Minnesota. Current members of the band include Alan Sparhawk (guitar, vocals, sampler) and Steve Garrington (bass), both of whom are also in the band Low, and Eric Pollard (drums, vocals). Despite sharing the majority of their members, RGC's high-energy performance differs greatly from Low's subdued, minimalist feel. Until 2008, Matt Livingston played bass for the band. Sparhawk's wife Mimi Parker appears on vocals on one Retribution Gospel Choir track as well.