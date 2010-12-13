Kim Boekbinder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c32cd39-ff5c-4960-8a6c-354895f50f86
Kim Boekbinder is a Canadian-born musician and filmmaker. Her music ranges from dark synth pop, to acoustic looping.
A longtime proponent of direct-to-fan marketing and social media, Boekbinder gained publicity for her take on touring/show-booking via a Kickstarter campaign.
In early 2012 Kim Boekbinder launched "Mission Control" a fundraising platform to finance the development of her second full-length album. Fans subscribe to a private website where songs and writings of the next album are shared.
Boekbinder currently resides in New York City. On July 16, 2014, she announced that she had been granted United States citizenship.
