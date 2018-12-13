Chris Stout (born 1976) is a Scottish fiddle/violin player from Shetland, now based in Glasgow. Stout grew up in Fair Isle and lived there until 8 years of age before moving to Sandwick on the Shetland Mainland, then on to Glasgow in the 1990s.

Stout has studied under prominent Shetland fiddlers including Willie Hunter and Arthur Scott Robertson and is adept at a variety of violin styles, drawing on a range of influences from folk, jazz, electronica and classical.

In 1990 he won both the Shetland "Young Fiddler of the Year" competition for his skills as a traditional fiddle player and the Shetland "Young Musician of the Year" competition for his classical violin abilities.

In 2015, Hirda, A New Opera for Shetland, co-composed with Irish composer, Gareth Williams and produced by NOISE, toured Shetland and performed in Glasgow and Edinburgh