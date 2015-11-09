David GogoBorn 18 March 1969
David Gogo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c2fc735-0093-44c6-94b0-7eac4b1bd441
David Gogo Biography (Wikipedia)
David Gogo (born March 18, 1969), is a Canadian blues guitarist, singer-songwriter and bandleader who is currently signed to the independent Cordova Bay Records label. He was formerly signed to EMI Records. Between 1994 and 2014, he released 12 solo albums. As of 2014, his touring band includes a Hammond organ/piano player, an electric bass player (with a five-string bass) and a drummer.
David Gogo is the cousin of Trooper keyboardist Paul Gogo and singer/songwriter John Gogo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Gogo Tracks
Sort by
Jet Set (Sigh)
David Gogo
Jet Set (Sigh)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jet Set (Sigh)
Last played on
Gold
David Gogo
Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold
Last played on
David Gogo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist