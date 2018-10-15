Hans-Georg WimmerGerman baritone
Hans-Georg Wimmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c2b904d-c5b7-49a4-9c08-3c68415b7303
Hans-Georg Wimmer Tracks
Sort by
Meine Seele erhebt den Herrn (motet)
Johann Ernst Bach
Meine Seele erhebt den Herrn (motet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meine Seele erhebt den Herrn (motet)
Last played on
Donnerode, TWV 6:3, Pt. 1: I. Wie ist dein Name so gross
Georg Philipp Telemann
Donnerode, TWV 6:3, Pt. 1: I. Wie ist dein Name so gross
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Donnerode, TWV 6:3, Pt. 1: I. Wie ist dein Name so gross
Last played on
Back to artist