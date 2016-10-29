AppendixFinnish punk band. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1984
Appendix
1982
Appendix Biography (Wikipedia)
Appendix is a Finnish punk rock band. It was founded in 1980 and has released five studio albums.
Their debut album was released in 1983. It was later re-issued by the German label Rock-O-Rama with an English title Money Is Not My Currency.
Olli Lindholm, the lead singer of one of Finland's most selling rock groups Yö, is a former member of Appendix. In the spring 2015 Appendix had a West Coast Tour in United States and they performed at Manic Relapse festivals as the lead performer in Oakland, California.
