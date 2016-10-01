Stan HasselgardBorn 4 October 1922. Died 23 November 1948
1922-10-04
Sten Åke Henry "Stan" Hasselgård (October 4, 1922, Sundsvall, Sweden - November 23, 1948, Decatur, Illinois) was a Swedish jazz clarinetist. Hasselgård was heavily influenced by Benny Goodman, and he played swing jazz in his early years before exploring bebop shortly before his death.
Swedish Pastry
Who Sleeps?
