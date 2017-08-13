213American hip hop group. Formed 1991. Disbanded 2011
213
1991
213 Biography (Wikipedia)
213 (pronounced "Two One Three") was an American hip hop trio supergroup from Long Beach, California composed of Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Nate Dogg. The name derives from Los Angeles' original telephone area code 213, which served the city of Long Beach at the time of the band's formation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
213 Tracks
Appreciation
I'm Fly
So Fly
The Gangsta Clicc
Fly
Gotta Find A Way
Find A Way
Groupie Luv
