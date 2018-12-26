Dillon FrancisBorn 5 October 1987
Dillon Francis Biography (Wikipedia)
Dillon Hart Francis (born October 5, 1987) is an American electronic musician, producer, and DJ. He is known for popularizing the moombahton genre.
Dillon Francis Performances & Interviews
- Dillon Francis on the History of Basshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jbkr0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jbkr0.jpg2013-10-07T14:48:00.000ZSkream and Benga have an hilarious interview with Dillon Francis.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jbkt0
Dillon Francis on the History of Bass
Dillon Francis Tracks
Another Dimension (YOOKiE Remix)
NGHTMRE
Never Let You Go (feat. De La Ghetto)
Dillon Francis
Hello There (feat. Yung Pinch)
Dillon Francis
No Pare (feat. Yashua)
Dillon Francis
Tern It Up (ID Edit)
Flosstradamus
Get Low
Dillon Francis
Say Less (Eptic Remix) (feat. G‐Eazy)
Dillon Francis
Tern It Up
Flosstradamus
Candy (feat. Snappy Jit)
Dillon Francis
Bun Up The Dance
Dillon Francis
Look At That Butt
Dillon Francis
LFGD
Dillon Francis
444+222 x Another Dimension (YOOKiE Remix) x Sayim
Lil Uzi Vert
Lean On (Remix)
Major Lazer
I Like It
Cardi B
We The Funk (feat. Fuego)
Dillon Francis
BaBaBa (Vete Pa Ya) (feat. Young Ash)
Dillon Francis
I Can't Hold On (feat. Anna Lunoe)
GTA
Say Less Sandstorm
Darrude, Dillon Francis, G‐Eazy & Eptic
I Like It (Dillon Francis Remix)
Cardi B
We the Funk (Courage Remix) (feat. Fuego)
Dillon Francis
I Can't Hold On (Extended Edit)
GTA
XL
Dillon Francis
Hello There (Remix) (feat. Yung Pinch)
Dillon Francis
Bun Up The Suspects (Skrillex V.I.P.)
Skrillex
Shut It Down
Party Favor
Get Low x Whistle (Eskei83 Bootleg)
Dillon Francis
Need You (DJ Chuwe Bootleg) (Cesqeaux Edit)
Dillon Francis
We The Funk (Courage Remix) (feat. Fuego)
Dillon Francis
XL
Dillon Francis
Say Less (Eliminate Remix)
Dillon Francis
Say Less (Sydney Sousa Remix)
Dillon Francis
Pull It
Dillon Francis
Playlists featuring Dillon Francis
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T03:01:15
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
