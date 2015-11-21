Jypsi (pronounced like 'gypsy') was an American country music group composed of four siblings, all with the surname Rische: Amber-Dawn (fiddle, vocals), Frank (guitar, vocals), Lillie Mae (lead vocals), and Scarlett (mandolin, vocals). Signed to Arista Nashville in 2007, the group has released three singles, including "I Don't Love You Like That", which reached number 38 on the U.S. country singles charts that year. The band also released its self-titled debut album in May 2008.