JypsiFormed 1994
Jypsi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c22f527-a2b3-4f80-845f-6c9926658603
Jypsi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jypsi (pronounced like 'gypsy') was an American country music group composed of four siblings, all with the surname Rische: Amber-Dawn (fiddle, vocals), Frank (guitar, vocals), Lillie Mae (lead vocals), and Scarlett (mandolin, vocals). Signed to Arista Nashville in 2007, the group has released three singles, including "I Don't Love You Like That", which reached number 38 on the U.S. country singles charts that year. The band also released its self-titled debut album in May 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jypsi Tracks
Sort by
Hanging On
Jypsi
Hanging On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hanging On
Last played on
Jypsi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist