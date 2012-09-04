Terror of the DeepNew Zealand indie rock. Formed 2008
Terror of the Deep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c21cd9b-f570-4155-b1d9-8ce27896665c
Terror of the Deep Tracks
Sort by
I Am Ocean
Terror of the Deep
I Am Ocean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am Ocean
Last played on
Two Wizards
Terror of the Deep
Two Wizards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Wizards
Last played on
Terror of the Deep Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist