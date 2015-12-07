Oberhofer is a band from Brooklyn, New York formed in 2008 to perform the music of its founder and frontman Brad Oberhofer. Current members are Brad Oberhofer on synths, guitar and vocals, Zoe Brecher on drums, Dylan Treleven on bass, and Ben Roth on guitar.

In July 2011, Brad Oberhofer signed with Glassnote Records, which released Oberhofer's debut album Time Capsules II on March 27, 2012, an EP entitled, "NOTALGIA" (2013), and their second album, "Chronovision" (2016) in the United States and worldwide.

Oberhofer's sound is largely described as Surf Pop Revival, joining the ranks of such bands as Best Coast, Bleached, Surfer Blood, Cayucas, Howler, and Dum Dum Girls, but is also known for its cinematic and orchestral qualities.