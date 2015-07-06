Sunday GirlBorn 1988
Sunday Girl
1988
Sunday Girl Biography (Wikipedia)
Jade Williams (born 1988 in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, England, UK) is a British independent pop singer, who currently performs under the stage name Whinnie Williams, and previously Sunday Girl. She released her debut EP, Bad Girl, through Night Beach Records in October 2014.
Sunday Girl Tracks
Where Is My Mind?
Sunday Girl
Where Is My Mind?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Is My Mind?
Last played on
Blondie
Sunday Girl
Blondie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blondie
Last played on
Stop Hey
Sunday Girl
Stop Hey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop Hey
Last played on
Love U More
Sunday Girl
Love U More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love U More
Last played on
Four Floors
Sunday Girl
Four Floors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Floors
Last played on
Stop Hey (Villa Remix)
Sunday Girl
Stop Hey (Villa Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop Hey (Villa Remix)
Last played on
Stop Hey (Rusko Remix)
Sunday Girl
Stop Hey (Rusko Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop Hey (Rusko Remix)
Last played on
Stop Hey (Rusko's 100% Of My Whole Head Inside A V***** Remix)
Sunday Girl
Stop Hey (Rusko's 100% Of My Whole Head Inside A V***** Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live Performance
Sunday Girl
Live Performance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Self Control (Azari & Ill Remix)
Sunday Girl
Self Control (Azari & Ill Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Self Control (Azari & Ill Remix)
Last played on
Self Control
Sunday Girl
Self Control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Self Control
Last played on
Four Floors (Diplo mix)
Sunday Girl
Four Floors (Diplo mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Floors (Diplo mix)
Last played on
