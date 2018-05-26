Knoc‐Turn’AlUS hip hop composer & rapper. Born 12 May 1975
Knoc‐Turn’Al
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kc97m.jpg
1975-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c1b0fbf-f123-4fa9-9a51-4777107d6ae2
Knoc‐Turn’Al Biography (Wikipedia)
Royal Harbor (born May 12, 1975), known by stage name Knoc-turn'al, is a songwriter and rapper.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Knoc‐Turn’Al Tracks
Sort by
Bad Intentions (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al)
Dr. Dre
Bad Intentions (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Bad Intentions (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al)
Last played on
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
Dr. Dre
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
Last played on
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
Dr. Dre
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
Last played on
Knoc‐Turn’Al Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist