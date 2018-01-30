Noosha FoxLead signer with 70s band "Fox"
Noosha Fox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c17583f-0d84-4fb7-8fa9-bb7cccce71e2
Noosha Fox Tracks
Sort by
Georgina Bailey
Noosha Fox
Georgina Bailey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Georgina Bailey
Last played on
Electro People Theme
Noosha Fox
Electro People Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Electro People Theme
Last played on
Playlists featuring Noosha Fox
Noosha Fox Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist