Bubble PuppyFormed 1966. Disbanded 1969
Bubble Puppy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c1744eb-e415-4da2-ae07-cac87072f071
Bubble Puppy Biography (Wikipedia)
Bubble Puppy (also known as The Bubble Puppy) is an American psychedelic rock band originally active from 1967 to 1972. They are best remembered for their Top 20 hit, "Hot Smoke & Sasafrass".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bubble Puppy Tracks
Sort by
Hot Smoke and Sasafrass
Bubble Puppy
Hot Smoke and Sasafrass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Smoke and Sasafrass
Last played on
Bubble Puppy Links
Back to artist