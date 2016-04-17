Jay HoggardBorn 24 September 1954
Jay Hoggard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c140b6e-d166-4576-b6b6-5c28a7c8f4f5
Jay Hoggard Biography (Wikipedia)
Jay Hoggard (b. September 24, 1954, Washington, D.C.) is an American jazz vibraphonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jay Hoggard Tracks
Sort by
West End Dancer
Jay Hoggard
West End Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
West End Dancer
Last played on
Jay Hoggard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist