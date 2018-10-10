Kourosh YaghmaeiIranian Guitarist. Born 3 December 1946
Kourosh Yaghmaei
1946-12-03
Kourosh Yaghmaei Biography (Wikipedia)
Kourosh Yaghmaei (Persian: کورش یغمایی) (born 3 December 1946) is an Iranian guitarist, singer, and songwriter who started his career in the 1970s.
Kourosh Yaghmaei Tracks
Khaar
Khaar
Khaar
Gol-e Yakh
Gol-e Yakh
Gol-e Yakh
Havar Havar
Bardia, Changiz Farjad, Fariborz Akhgar, Kamran Yaghmaei, Kourosh Yaghmaei & Kourosh Yaghmaei
Havar Havar
Havar Havar
Ghazal
Kourosh Yaghmaei
Ghazal
Ghazal
