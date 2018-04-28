Frankie SmithBorn 1953
Frankie Smith
1953
Frankie Smith Biography
Franklyn Leon "Frankie" Smith (born 1953, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an American funk musician and R&B/soul songwriter. He is best known for his 1981 single "Double Dutch Bus".
Double Dutch Bus
Frankie Smith
Double Dutch Bus
Double Dutch Bus
Ole Buck
Frankie Smith
Ole Buck
Ole Buck
Fooling Around
Frankie Smith
Fooling Around
Fooling Around
