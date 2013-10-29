Charles Badger Clark, Jr.Born 1 January 1883. Died 26 September 1957
Charles Badger Clark, Jr.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1883-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c0c0417-9daa-414d-862f-f3aa514b683b
Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Badger Clark (January 1, 1883 – September 26, 1957) was an American cowboy poet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Spanish Is The Loving Tongue (feat. Charles Badger Clark, Jr. & Bill Orcutt)
Billy Simon
Spanish Is The Loving Tongue (feat. Charles Badger Clark, Jr. & Bill Orcutt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spanish Is The Loving Tongue (feat. Charles Badger Clark, Jr. & Bill Orcutt)
Last played on
Back to artist