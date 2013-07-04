Wayne Handy1950s/'60s Rock & Roll artist. Born 14 May 1935
Wayne Handy
1935-05-14
Wayne Handy Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne Handy (born May 14, 1935) is a rockabilly singer.
Wayne Handy Tracks
Say Yeah
