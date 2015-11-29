Brian Denis Cox CBE (born 1 June 1946) is a Scottish actor who works with the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he gained recognition for his portrayal of King Lear. Cox is also known for appearing in Super Troopers, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, X2, Braveheart, Rushmore, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Troy. He was the first actor to portray Hannibal Lecter on film in 1986's Manhunter.

An Emmy Award winner, Cox has also been nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2006, Empire readers voted him the recipient of the Empire Icon Award.