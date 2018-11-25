Harry RoyBorn 12 January 1900. Died 1 February 1971
Harry Roy
1900-01-12
Harry Roy Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Roy (12 January 1900 – 1 February 1971) was a British dance band leader and clarinet player from the 1920s to the 1960s. He performed several songs with suggestive lyrics including "My Girl's Pussy" (1931), and "She Had to Go and Lose It at the Astor" (1939).
