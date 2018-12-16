The Honeyz are an English R&B girl group who had five UK Top 10 hits between 1998 and 2000, with "Finally Found" (1998), "End of the Line" (1998), "Love of a Lifetime" (1999), "Never Let You Down" (2000) and "Won't Take It Lying Down" (2000). They have sold over four million records worldwide.[citation needed] The Honeyz formed in 1998 with the original line-up consisting of Célena Cherry, Heavenli Denton and Naima Belkhiati. Former Solid HarmoniE member Mariama Goodman replaced Denton in 1999. Goodman left in 2000 with Denton rejoining, before the group disbanded for the first time in 2001.

After a original line-up's occasional appearance on ITV show Hit Me, Baby, One More Time, the group returned officially in 2006 for a tour. Despite the appearance in 2005, Belkhiati did not want to return because she was focused on acting career and was replaced by Célena's sister, Candace. Denton left the band for the second time in August 2006 and was once again replaced by Goodman. They performed together on tour until 2009.