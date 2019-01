Marcus Vinicius da Cruz e Mello Moraes (19 October 1913 – 9 July 1980), also known as Vinícius de Moraes and nicknamed O Poetinha ("The little poet"), was a Brazilian poet, lyricist, essayist, and playwright. He served as a diplomat, composed bossa nova music, and recorded several albums.

