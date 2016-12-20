Bochumer SymphonikerFormed 1918
Bochumer Symphoniker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1918
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c016c86-aa04-4537-b0ff-da135fed9f2f
Bochumer Symphoniker Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bochumer Symphoniker is the classical orchestra of Bochum, Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bochumer Symphoniker Tracks
Sort by
Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Urlicht
Gustav Mahler
Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Urlicht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Urlicht
Last played on
Back to artist