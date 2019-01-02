JeremihBorn 17 July 1987
Jeremy Felton (born July 17, 1987), better known by his stage name Jeremih, is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer. In 2009, he signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings. Jeremih's commercial debut single, "Birthday Sex", peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. His self-titled debut album reached number six on the US Billboard 200 chart. Jeremih's success continued with the release of his second album, All About You, led by the single "Down on Me", which also reached the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. In 2014, his single "Don't Tell 'Em" with YG became his third top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100. After multiple delays, Jeremih released his third studio album, Late Nights in 2015. Jeremih's collab album with Ty Dolla Sign titled MihTy was released on August 24, 2018.
Jeremih Tracks
The Light
Don't Tell 'Em (Falcons & Promnite Trap Remix) (feat. YG)
Perfect Timing
Down On Me (feat. 50 Cent)
Do You Mind (feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future & Rick Ross)
I'm Your Santa
Womp Womp (feat. Jeremih)
Freak of the Week (Radio Edit)
Freak Of The Week (feat. Jeremih)
Don't Tell 'Em
London (feat. Stefflon Don & Krept & Konan)
Freak of the Week - Track Trap
Somebody (feat. Jeremih)
Birthday Sex (iSouth Remix) (feat. Pitbull, Trey Songz, Teairra Marí, Stat Quo & Ludacris)
Impatient
Nasty (feat. Jeremih & Spice)
Don't Tell 'Em (feat. YG)
Similar Artists
