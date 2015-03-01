Modern Life Is WarFormed 2002
Modern Life Is War
2002
Modern Life Is War Biography
Modern Life Is War is an American hardcore punk band formed in Marshalltown, Iowa in 2002. During Modern Life Is War's six-year original run, the band released three full-length albums and one self-titled 7" EP. Despite a growing profile on the underground hardcore circuit, and garnering critical acclaim from numerous musical outlets, Modern Life Is War announced its dissolution in early 2008; however, the band reunited in 2012.
Modern Life Is War Tracks
Health Wealth And Peace
Modern Life Is War
Health Wealth And Peace
Cracked Sidewalk Surfer
Modern Life Is War
Cracked Sidewalk Surfer
Cracked Sidewalk Surfer
Brothers In Arms
Modern Life Is War
Brothers In Arms
Brothers In Arms
