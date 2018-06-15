SoundtrackPsychedelic band from Germany
Soundtrack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1bf7c8de-dcd1-4274-b27d-c527a182c73e
Soundtrack Tracks
Sort by
Prior Harper Dream
Soundtrack
Prior Harper Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture: La Gazza Ladra
Gioachino Rossini
Overture: La Gazza Ladra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Overture: La Gazza Ladra
Last played on
You're so Cool
Hans Zimmer
You're so Cool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zp7b5.jpglink
You're so Cool
Last played on
Burgle
Ekko & Soundtrack
Burgle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burgle
Performer
Last played on
Edelweiss
Soundtrack
Edelweiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edelweiss
Last played on
I've Got A Golden Ticket.
Soundtrack
I've Got A Golden Ticket.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme from The Baron
Soundtrack
Theme from The Baron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme from The Baron
Last played on
Generique Musique (Jours de Fetes)
Jean Yatove
Generique Musique (Jours de Fetes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Generique Musique (Jours de Fetes)
Last played on
Duo for saw and cello (Delicatessen - original sound track)
Carlos d'Alessio
Duo for saw and cello (Delicatessen - original sound track)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duo for saw and cello (Delicatessen - original sound track)
Last played on
Mork and Mindy
Soundtrack
Mork and Mindy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mork and Mindy
Last played on
Quel temps fait-il à Paris
Alain Romans
Quel temps fait-il à Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quel temps fait-il à Paris
Last played on
Dangermouse
Soundtrack
Dangermouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dangermouse
Last played on
Wacaday
Soundtrack
Wacaday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wacaday
Last played on
Alias Smith And Jones
Soundtrack
Alias Smith And Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alias Smith And Jones
Last played on
Charlie's Angels
Soundtrack
Charlie's Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charlie's Angels
Last played on
Tiswas
Soundtrack
Tiswas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiswas
Last played on
Emma
Rachel Portman
Emma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emma
The Billion Dollar Brain - Ambush
Richard Rodney Bennett
The Billion Dollar Brain - Ambush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt5q.jpglink
The Billion Dollar Brain - Ambush
The Billion Dollar Brain - Love Theme
Richard Rodney Bennett
The Billion Dollar Brain - Love Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt5q.jpglink
The Billion Dollar Brain - Love Theme
Quatermass and the pit
Tristram Cary
Quatermass and the pit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quatermass and the pit
Out Of Africa
John Barry
Out Of Africa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hc8hk.jpglink
Out Of Africa
The Lion in Winter Eya, Eya Nova Gaudia
John Barry
The Lion in Winter Eya, Eya Nova Gaudia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hc8hk.jpglink
The Lion in Winter Eya, Eya Nova Gaudia
The Lion in Winter - The Herb Garden
John Barry
The Lion in Winter - The Herb Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hc8hk.jpglink
The Lion in Winter - The Herb Garden
AMERICA recording
Soundtrack
AMERICA recording
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
AMERICA recording
Last played on
Theme from the Carol Burnett Show
Soundtrack
Theme from the Carol Burnett Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme from the Carol Burnett Show
Last played on
Theme from Quiller
Soundtrack
Theme from Quiller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme from Quiller
Last played on
Theme from Mork & Mindy
Soundtrack
Theme from Mork & Mindy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme from Mork & Mindy
Last played on
L'uomo Dagli Occhi Di Ghiaccio
Soundtrack
L'uomo Dagli Occhi Di Ghiaccio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flintstones
Soundtrack
Flintstones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flintstones
Last played on
Back to artist