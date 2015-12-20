Windy & CarlFormed 1991
Windy & Carl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1bf10bf6-f9cf-460a-afd1-81a9b1b0128d
Windy & Carl Biography (Wikipedia)
Windy & Carl is an ambient group in Dearborn, Michigan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Windy & Carl Tracks
Sort by
The frost in winter
Windy & Carl
The frost in winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The frost in winter
Last played on
Windy & Carl Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist