Task Force are a British hip hop group from Highbury in London, England. The group is led primarily by two brothers Chester P (vocals, songwriting and occasional music production) and Farma G (vocals, songwriting and music production). However, the Task Force family, according to Chester P, also includes DJ Louis Slipperz (music production), Ramson BadBones (vocals and songwriting), Remus, D.Molish, Inja MC (Delegates of Culture, Cambridge), Calculus, Merkamillion, Blinks, and Marley.[citation needed] Task Force officially formed in 1999, releasing their debut album New Mic Order.

Task Force's debut album, New Mic Order was produced by Mark B and features guest appearances from fellow Mud Family member Skinnyman and Mr. Thing of the Scratch Perverts. Task Force's releases have consisted for the most part of vinyl-only EPs and singles. In 2000, Task Force released Voice of the Great Outdoors, which featured Braintax and Jehst, on Braintax's Low Life Records. Task Force started their own label, Music from the Corner in 2001, and released Music from the Corner Volume 1. A darker, more intense series of predominantly self-produced albums followed.[citation needed] Task Force are currently working on Music from the Corner Volume 5. Chester P released his long-awaited solo album From the Ashes in 2008, which was largely a hit with the Task Force fan base, despite receiving a mixed review (3 out of 5) from UK hip-hop magazine, Hip-Hop Connection (as Chester had previously ripped the magazine on MFTC 2). Both Farma G and Louis Slipperz contributed to the album. The first single released from the album was "Oh No (He Loves A Ho)" featuring Farma G. The song was more light hearted than the recent Music from the Corner series.