Hey Negrita is an English country blues band formed in London in 2002. They were named after the song "Hey Negrita", from the 1976 album Black and Blue by the Rolling Stones. The band, which consists of Felix Bechtolsheimer (guitar and vocals), Matthew Ord (guitar and vocals), Neil Findlay (drums), William Greener (harmonica and vocals), Paul Sandy (bass) and Paul Tkachenko (accordion, banjo, keyboards, mandolin, sousaphone and vocals), have released four studio albums and various singles.

The lineup, which included Hugo Heimann for the first two albums, has undergone several changes. They were the subject of a Channel 4 music documentary broadcast in August 2006 and featured in the music documentary We Dreamed America in 2008. Hey Negrita have been on four tours to the United States, and supported Alabama 3 on a UK acoustic tour. They also toured UK prisons in 2006 in support of RAPt (Rehabilitation for Addicted Prisoners Trust).

Hey Negrita have appeared at various music festivals, including SXSW in Austin, Texas, Bergen Fest in Norway, Canadian Music Week in Canada and Glastonbury in the UK. Lead singer Felix is the older brother of Olympic equestrian, Laura Bechtolsheimer. The band has been linked with the "New British Roots Movement" and The Financial Times described Bechtolsheimer, the group's founder and songwriter, as "the driving force behind" a "loose coalition of bands in the same sector."