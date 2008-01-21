Davies GilbertBorn 6 March 1767. Died 24 December 1839
Davies Gilbert
1767-03-06
Davies Gilbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Davies Gilbert PRS (born Davies Giddy, 6 March 1767 – 24 December 1839) was a Cornish engineer, author, and politician. He was elected to the Royal Society on 17 November 1791 and served as President of the Royal Society from 1827 to 1830. He changed his name to Gilbert in 1817.
