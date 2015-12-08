Federico AgostiniViolinist. Born 1959
Federico Agostini
1959
Federico Agostini Biography (Wikipedia)
Federico Agostini (born 1959) is an Italian violinist renowned as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher.
Federico Agostini Tracks
Concerto for violin and strings in D minor (D.45)
Giuseppe Tartini
Concerto for violin and strings in D minor (D.45)
Concerto for violin and strings in D minor (D.45)
Ensemble
Last played on
