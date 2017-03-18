The Count BishopsFormed 1974. Disbanded 1979
The Count Bishops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1be45bc4-6b77-488e-b874-95214abc43c6
The Count Bishops Biography (Wikipedia)
The Count Bishops were a British rock band, formed in 1975 in London and which broke up in 1980. The Count Bishops had limited commercial success, but forged an important stylistic and chronological link between the root rhythm and blues band Dr. Feelgood and the proto punk sound of Eddie and the Hot Rods; together forming the foundation of the pub-rock scene, which influenced the emergence of punk rock. The group made history in England by releasing the first record from independent label Chiswick Records. They splintered following the death of guitarist Zenon DeFleur on 18 March 1979.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Count Bishops Tracks
Sort by
Beautiful Delilah
The Count Bishops
Beautiful Delilah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Delilah
Last played on
Train Train
The Count Bishops
Train Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Train
Last played on
I Need You
The Count Bishops
I Need You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need You
Last played on
Don't Start Me Talking (John Peel session 20.07.1977)
The Count Bishops
Don't Start Me Talking (John Peel session 20.07.1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want Candy (John Peel session 20.07.1977)
The Count Bishops
I Want Candy (John Peel session 20.07.1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want Candy (John Peel session 20.07.1977)
Last played on
Teenage Letter
The Count Bishops
Teenage Letter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage Letter
Last played on
Don't Start Me Talking [Session Track]
The Count Bishops
Don't Start Me Talking [Session Track]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Count Bishops Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist