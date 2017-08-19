Colleen GreenBorn 23 October 1984
Colleen Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n3r12.jpg
1984-10-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1bddbc20-a142-497b-8768-8ced01d46fb4
Colleen Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Colleen Green (born 23 October 1984) is an American indie pop musician from Los Angeles, California. She is currently signed to Hardly Art records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colleen Green Tracks
Sort by
I Want To Grow Up
Colleen Green
I Want To Grow Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3r12.jpglink
I Want To Grow Up
Last played on
TV
Colleen Green
TV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpswt.jpglink
TV
Last played on
Things That Are Bad For Me
Colleen Green
Things That Are Bad For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3r12.jpglink
Whatever I Want
Colleen Green
Whatever I Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3r12.jpglink
Whatever I Want
Last played on
Pay Attention.
Colleen Green
Pay Attention.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gvh6s.jpglink
Pay Attention.
Last played on
Colleen Green Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist