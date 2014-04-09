George-Emmanuel LazaridisBorn 1978
George-Emmanuel Lazaridis
1978
Biography (Wikipedia)
George-Emmanuel Lazaridis (born 1978, Thessaloniki, Greece) is a Greek classical pianist and composer.
Tracks
Andromache - Last Goodbye (Trojan Cycle suite)
George-Emmanuel Lazaridis
Andromache - Last Goodbye (Trojan Cycle suite)
Andromache - Last Goodbye (Trojan Cycle suite)
10 Preludes Op.23 for piano
Sergei Rachmaninov
10 Preludes Op.23 for piano
10 Preludes Op.23 for piano
Sonata in B flat major D.960 for piano
Franz Schubert
Sonata in B flat major D.960 for piano
Sonata in B flat major D.960 for piano
