Dietrich Fischer‐DieskauBorn 28 May 1925. Died 18 May 2012
Biography (Wikipedia)
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (28 May 1925 – 18 May 2012) was a German lyric baritone and conductor of classical music, one of the most famous Lieder (art song) performers of the post-war period, best known as a singer of Franz Schubert's Lieder, particularly "Winterreise" of which his recordings with accompanist Gerald Moore and Jörg Demus are still critically acclaimed half a century after their release.
Recording an array of repertoire (spanning centuries) as musicologist Alan Blyth asserted, "No singer in our time, or probably any other has managed the range and versatility of repertory achieved by Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau. Opera, Lieder and oratorio in German, Italian or English came alike to him, yet he brought to each a precision and individuality that bespoke his perceptive insights into the idiom at hand." In addition, he recorded in French, Russian, Hebrew, Latin and Hungarian. He was described as "one of the supreme vocal artists of the 20th century" and "the most influential singer of the 20th Century". Fischer-Dieskau was ranked the second greatest singer of the century (after Jussi Björling) by Classic CD (United Kingdom) "Top Singers of the Century" Critics' Poll (June 1999). The French dubbed him "Le miracle Fischer-Dieskau" and Dame Elisabeth Schwarzkopf called him "a born god who has it all." At his peak, he was greatly admired for his interpretive insights and exceptional control of his soft, beautiful instrument. Despite the small size of his lyric/chamber baritone voice, Fischer-Dieskau also performed and recorded a great many operatic roles. He dominated both the opera and concert platform for over thirty years.
Der Lindenbaum, D 911 No 5 (Winterreise)
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen
Erlkönig, D 328
Die Taubenpost, D 965a
War Requiem, Op 66 / Sanctus: After the Blast Of Lightning From the East
Petite messe solennelle: Credo
Let us sleep now (War Requiem)
Recordare (Requiem, K.626)
Dichterliebe, Op.48: nos.12-13
An die Musik, D 547
Winterreise (Die Krahe)
Nacht und Träume, D 827
Palestrina - Act III 'Die Messe'
Rigoletto - Opera In 3 Acts: 'Bella figlia dell'amore'
Trunken Mussen Wir Alle Sein?
Sind es Schmerzen, sind es Freuden?
Capriccio - The Sonnett and Trio
Der Doppelgänger
An den kleinen Radioapparat
Mache dich, mein Herze, rein (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Regenlied, Op 59 No 3
Liederkreis op. 39: Mondnacht
Capriccio Op.85 - last scene
Mass in G Major, D.167: V. Benedictus
Ruckertlieder - Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
Ruckertlieder - Blicke mir nicht in die Lieder
Ruckertlieder - Ich atmet' einen linden Duft
Ruckertlieder - Um Mitternacht
Im wunderschönen Monat Mai, Op 48 No 1 (Dichterliebe)
Dichterliebe, Op 48
Die Liebe Farbe
Widmung; Du bist wie eine Blume (Myrthen, Op 25)
Im Fruhling
Les espaces du sommeil
Dies Irae (War Requiem)
Winterreise, D.911 - 24. Der Leiermann
Die Schone Mullerin: Das Wandern
Wandrers Nachtlied ('Über allen Gipfeln ist ruh'), D768
Ich Habe Genug BWV 82
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft; Blicke mir nicht in die Lieder (Ruckert-Lieder)
Die Forelle, Op 32, D 550
Cantata No. 82 Bwv.82: Schlummert ein, ihr matten Augen
Die Schone Mullerin, D795 - excerpts
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen - Ging heut' Morgans ubers Feld
Wandrers Nachtlied I: 'Der du von dem Himmel bist'
