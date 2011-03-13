Mark Mueller (born July 11, 1951) is an American songwriter whose career spans pop music, rock, R&B, television, film and stage. A two-time winner of the ASCAP Pop Award for writing one of the Most Performed Songs of the year, he’s had three Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten singles and one #1 Adult Contemporary hit. Songs he has written have been featured on RIAA-certified gold and platinum records in four consecutive decades: the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s; and have been on the Billboard Top 10 charts for 30 years (1986 to 2016).

For his work in television, Mueller is the recipient of two Emmy nominations, both in the category of Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics. Mueller wrote the words and music for the theme songs of both the original Disney's DuckTales and Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers animated TV series as well as the 2017 DuckTales reboot. Born in the Bay Area, he now lives and works in Los Angeles, California.