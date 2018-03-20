Sonia Wieder‐AthertonBorn 1961
Sonia Wieder‐Atherton
1961
Sonia Wieder‐Atherton Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonia Wieder-Atherton (born 1961) is a Franco-American classical cellist.
Sonia Wieder‐Atherton Tracks
Wie furchtsam wankten meine Schritte (Cantata No 33, BWV 33)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wie furchtsam wankten meine Schritte (Cantata No 33, BWV 33)
Wie furchtsam wankten meine Schritte (Cantata No 33, BWV 33)
Last played on
Trois anges sont venus ce soir
Augusta Holmès
Trois anges sont venus ce soir
Trois anges sont venus ce soir
Performer
Last played on
Trio in B flat major D.898 for piano and strings
Franz Schubert
Trio in B flat major D.898 for piano and strings
Trio in B flat major D.898 for piano and strings
Last played on
Mentre vaga angioletta
Sarah Iancu, Claudio Monteverdi, Sonia Wieder-Atherton & Mathieu LeJeune
Mentre vaga angioletta
Mentre vaga angioletta
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-27T01:18:27
27
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Sonia Wieder‐Atherton Links
