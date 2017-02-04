Ángel VilloldoArgentinian musician, lyricist and poet. Born 16 February 1861. Died 14 October 1919
Ángel Gregorio Villoldo Arroyo (16 February 1861 -14 October 1919) was an Argentine musician and one of the pioneers of tango. He was born south of the city of Buenos Aires. He was lyricist, composer and one of the major singers of the era. He is also known by the pseudonyms A. Gregorio, Fray Pimiento, Gregorio Giménez, Angel Arroyo and Mario Reguero. Villoldo transformed the Spanish tanguillos, the cuplés, and the habaneras, turning that music into a native Argentinian rhythm.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
