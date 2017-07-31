Milla Viljamaa (born 1980) is a Finnish musician and composer known for her creative works in various fields ranging from folk, tango and chamber music to theatre, opera, and film productions. She plays for example in the following ensembles: Duo Milla Viljamaa & Johanna Juhola, Las Chicas del Tango, Milla Viljamaa & Co, Johanna Juhola Reaktori and Hereä. She has also worked with larger groups like Australian Chamber Orchestra, Camerata Nordica, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Irish Chamber Orchestra and Tapiola Sinfonietta. In 2002 Duo Milla Viljamaa & Johanna Juhola won the 1st prize of the International Ástor Piazzolla Competition (Citta di Castelfidardo Award, Astor Piazzolla Music Section) and in 2008 received the Emma nomination for best ethnic music album. Viljamaa also teaches at the Sibelius-Academy Folk Music Department in Helsinki where she graduated with a master's degree majoring in piano and harmonium in 2007. She has also published new teaching material in form of a learning book and CD called "Folk Music for Pianists" in 2008.