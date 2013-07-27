Marjorie LawrenceBorn 17 February 1907. Died 13 January 1979
Marjorie Lawrence
1907-02-17
Marjorie Lawrence Biography
Marjorie Florence Lawrence CBE (17 February 1907 – 13 January 1979) was an Australian soprano, particularly noted as an interpreter of Richard Wagner's operas. She was the first Metropolitan Opera soprano to perform the immolation scene in Götterdämmerung by riding her horse into the flames as Wagner had intended. She was afflicted by polio from 1941. Lawrence later served on the faculty of the School of Music at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Her life story was told in the 1955 film Interrupted Melody, in which she was portrayed by Eleanor Parker, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Lawrence.
Marjorie Lawrence Tracks
Gotterdammerung (final scene)
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung (final scene)
Gotterdammerung (final scene)
