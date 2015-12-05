Evert TaubeBorn 12 March 1890. Died 31 January 1976
Evert Taube
1890-03-12
Evert Taube Biography (Wikipedia)
Axel Evert Taube (1890–1976) was a Swedish author, artist, composer and singer. He is widely regarded as one of Sweden's most respected musicians and the foremost troubadour of the Swedish ballad tradition in the 20th century.
Sa skimrande
Evert Taube
Sa skimrande
Sa skimrande
Calle Schewens Vals
Evert Taube
Calle Schewens Vals
Calle Schewens Vals
Nocturne
Evert Taube
Nocturne
Nocturne
