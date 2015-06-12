CexBorn 19 September 1981
Cex
1981-09-19
Cex Biography (Wikipedia)
Cex is an American musical project run by Rjyan Claybrook Kidwell and started in 1998 at the age of 16. Although Cex and Kidwell are frequently used interchangeably, Cex occasionally expands to several people at sporadic points, such as particular tours or albums. In the past it has included Kidwell's musical associates, friends, touring partners, or high school bandmates.
Gash Huffer
Umbri
Secret Monog (Baconhead Remix)
Secret Monog (Fulgeance Remix)
