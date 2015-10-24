Ron MathewsonBorn 19 February 1944
Ron Mathewson
1944-02-19
Ron Mathewson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ron Mathewson (born 19 February 1944) is a Scottish jazz double bassist and bass guitarist born in Lerwick, Shetland Isles, Scotland. Mathewson is best known for his years spent working with Ronnie Scott, but has also done recordings with Stan Getz, Joe Henderson, Joan Armatrading, Ben Webster, Philly Joe Jones, Roy Eldridge, Oscar Peterson and Bill Evans.
The Buddha
Julien Paz
The Buddha
The Buddha
Last played on
Song For Someone
Kenny Wheeler
Song For Someone
Song For Someone
Last played on
