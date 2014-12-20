Charles StepneyBorn 26 March 1931. Died 17 May 1976
Charles Stepney Biography
Charles Stepney (March 26, 1931– May 17, 1976) was an American record producer, arranger, songwriter and musician. Stepney is noted for his work with artistes such as The Dells, Ramsey Lewis, Rotary Connection and Earth, Wind & Fire.
